One of the best volleyball rivalries in this part of the state added another chapter Friday night in Cayuga, where the Kerens LadyCats battled back after losing the opening set and ripped off three sets in a row to defeat Cayuga in a critical district showdown.
The LadyCats, who have their eyes on winning the 2A title in a very competitive district, regrouped after losing 13-25, and took the match 26-24, 25-23 and 25-16.
"It was a total team win where not everyone showed up in the stat sheet," Kerens coach Aaron Kinney said. "But it took everyone we had to beat Cayuga in Cayuga.
"It's always a hard place to play," he said. "The crowd is right on top of you, and it's just a hard place to play. I am really proud of how we competed and fought this year. We have a few games left and still in the hunt to grab the 2A number one seed in the playoffs."
The LadyCats, who are now 12-4 for the season and 6-3 in the district race, had to battle back all night to leave Cayuga with a victory -- a sweet victory at that.
"I couldn't be more proud of them after losing the first set 25-13 and then falling behind 19-9 in the second set and rallied back to win that set 26-24," Kinney said. "And then falling down again in the third set 18-13 and finally winning that set 25-23.
"We could have easily laid down but this group knows how to win, and keeps finding ways to get the job done. We keep getting better and better."
Kerens had heroes all over the court Friday as a parade of kids stepped up with big moments and big plays all night.
Elaysia Morgan, who has had a sensational season, had 26 kills and eight blocks to set the tone at the net and Alexius McAdams had another big match, slamming home 1, and scoring on six blocks and an assisted block.
Kenadee Lynch, who leads the Golden Circle in assists, handed out a remarkable 40 assists to run the offense, and came through with two digs and scored on a pair of aces from the service line.
Reece Wright, who does a little of everything, came through with 17 digs and two kills while Aniya Lawrence led the defense again with a 21-dig night to go along with a pair of aces, and Olivia Holt was everywhere she needed to be and finished the match with nine digs, three assisted blocks, three aces, and a kill.
