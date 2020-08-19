The Kerens LadyCats, who are off to a fast start this season, lost a close match to Class 3A Palmer on the road Tuesday, coming up short in four-sets, 14-25, 25-27, 25-28, 23-25.
Alexius McAdams nailed a dozen kills and had four blocks and Elyasia Morgan had 14 kills and two blocks. Reece Wright had four kills and 12 digs to lead the defense, and Kenadee Lynch had another big game with 30 assists.
Aniya Lawrence had nine digs, McKenzie Bancroft had five kills and Leah Greene had four kills.
Kerens is now 2-1 and plays at Dawson on Friday.
