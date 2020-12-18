Alexius McAdams, who is the reigning Community National Bank & Trust of Texas/Daily Sun Female Athlete of the Year, will play volleyball at the next level.
McAdams, who is a talented basketball player who dominates the boards for Kerens' powerful LadyCat program, and who is a two-time state finalist in the high jump, will play volleyball for Trinity Valley Community College.
McAdams finished eighth in 2A state meet as a freshman and fifth in the state as a sophomore -- and had a chance at a state title last spring before the track & field season was cancelled due to the pandemic, and she has been a force on the basketball court her entire career at Kerens. But volleyball is her first love.
That's why she's headed to Athens, right down the road from Kerens, to play for the Cardinals' nationally-ranked volleyball powerhouse. She recently signed with TVCC and has had a whirlwind finish to her senior season of volleyball by being named to the Texas Girls High School Coaches Association's 2a All-State team earlier this week.
McAdams, who has been the district's Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle's Blocker of the Year the past two seasons, finished this season with 353 kills and a remarkable 165 blocks.
Earlier this week McAdams gave the credit for her volleyball success to her coach Aaron Kinney and her teammates.
"Kinney is the foundation to all this and without my teammates I wouldn't be where I am," said McAdams, who combined her talent with tons of hard work and discipline to get to this point in her volleyball career.
She was overwhelmed after making the All-State team along with teammate Elaysia Morgan.
"It feels really good and I feel greatly accomplished," she said after making the All-State team. "Winning this award completes my senior year. It's the biggest honor to receive ending my high school volleyball career."
Now she's off to TVCC, where Kinney expects more greatness from McAdams.
Kinney has see McAdams soar beyond expectations by sticking to a goal and working hard to achieve it, and making adjustments along the way.
"Where do you begin with Alexius," he said. "She has caused many head-scratching moments. This kid has been through it all and just kept working hard. Many times I had to find ways to make her go and when we did, boy did she go! She faced the front line defender from most teams and we leaned on her more defensively this year and asked her to get big blocks at big moments and she came through.
"I knew if she did things right offensively that there weren't many people who would slow her down," he said. "After the Grapeland game was pushed back we did an inner squad scrimmage where Alexius and Elaysia got to square off. That was an eye-opener for both. Alexius really sat back after that and watched Elaysia on film and learned some stuff from her. She came back to school the next day and said 'coach I know why I'm not hitting as well. I watched Elaysia and this is what she does and I've stopped doing it.'
"After that Alexius had a career-high 31 kills vs. Frankston. Alexius will do great things next year at TVCC," he said. "I can't wait to see how much more she grows."
