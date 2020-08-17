The Kerens LadyCats improved to 2-0 with sweep over Rice Friday night, winning the match 29-27, 25-11, 25-14.
Elyasia Morgan had a big night for Kerens with 13 kills and seven blocks. Alexius McAdams came through again, slamming home 10 kills and scoring on 13 blocks while picking up two digs.
Reece Wright had a big night at the net with nine kills and a bigger night on defense with 13 digs and Aniya Lawrence came up with a dozen digs and also drove home three aces.
Kenadee Lynch led Kerens at the service line with four aces and had another brilliant night setting, finishing with 26 assists. Lynch also had a kill.
"Rice did a great job of keeping us off balance with their tip game. We had to make an adjustment early, and maybe a little animation to fire them up helped us in sets two and three," Kerens coach Aaron Kinney said.
Every team has adversity getting on the court this year.
"It's good to be 2-0. From where we were to where we could be we are just blessed to be out there playing," Kinney said. "Many places aren't getting to play but we are.
"We are growing up fast and playing even faster. I feel this team is well ahead of what many people thought. We face a tough stretch this week with Palmer and Dawson both on the road. It will be a great test for your younger ones really seeing what a varsity game is like on the road."
Kinney is as pleased with the way his kids are playing as he is with the 2-0 start.
"Being 2-0 is exciting, but it's how we've gotten to 2-0 -- fast paced and all over the floor," he said. "We keep the ball up and are tough on defense and that makes the offensive side even better.
"This group is fun to coach because they are all coachable and are all bought into what we are teaching. It makes it easy at the end of the day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.