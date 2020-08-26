Kerens coach Aaron Kinney was overwhelmed by his team Tuesday -- the way they played and the way they coached each other -- in a wild comeback victory over Frost, which played great in the loss.
Kerens pulled out the victory in a loud playoff atmosphere with a 12-point run in the fifth set to beat the Lady Polar Bears 15-11.
Kerens' dramatic fifth set comeback started after Frost, which had its own comeback, won the third set 25-23, the fourth set 25-19 and built an 11-3 lead in the fifth set. Kerens won the first two sets (25-15, 25-17).
"After the last timeout we were down 8-3. I felt we had to dig deep but it seemed like the wheels were falling off," Kinney said. "I always heard bend but do not break on defense, and boy did we bend.
"We made a play to get it to 11-4 and then Alexius McAdams served us out," he said. "I could feel the momentum swinging toward our side. We got a couple of big digs, blocks and big hits down the stretch that we had missed in the third and fourth sets."
Then the Kerens kids coached each other and lifted each other up.
"They (Frost) took both of their timeouts," Kinney said. "And I sat back and watched Aniya Lawrence, Reece Wright and Kenadee Lynch coach the team up and sent them back out."
Kerens never stopped scoring and had a remarkable run to win the match.
"It was a great playoff-type atmosphere," Kinney said. "They were loud and we were loud, and it was a great feeling pulling that win off. I felt we got a little tight in the third and fourth sets and even early in the fifth where our mistakes were taking us out of the game."
Frost had it's own comeback story in the heartbreaking loss.
"We battled through adversity after losing the first two sets to force a set five," Frost coach Priscilla Solis said. "We just fell short at the end. It was a good experience and it opened our eyes to how good we can actually be."
Frost was led by Lexi Banks, who had 10 kills, 22 serves and seven aces, and Kyra Cerda, who had seven kills, 21 digs, 14 serves and two aces.
Madeline Lee had another big night, handing out 33 assists and nailing a dozen serves, including two aces. Bailee Fuller had 29 assists as the pair of setters combined for 62 assists in the wild and furious match. Whitley Morgan saved 12 digs in a match in which every dig was huge.
Kerens, which had 60 kills in the match, had big plays all over the court, too.
McAdams, one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle, didn't just come through in the clutch with her unforgettable service run to end the match, she was a terror at the net all night, playing her best game of the season.
She finished the wild match with 25 kills and seven blocks before nailing a dozen serves in a row under pressure, including two aces.
Elaysia Morgan, a sophomore who is having a breakthrough season after her Newcomer of the Year start a year ago, had six blocks and a whopping 23 kills, including six pressure-packed kills in the fifth set.
Lawrence, Wright and Lynch, who gave the inspirational talk to lift their teammates, all had big nights on the court as well.
Lynch finished with an amazing 50 assists, and also found time to nail a kill and land an ace from the service line. Lawrence led the defense with 19 digs and came through with three aces and a kill, and Wright had six kills and 14 digs as Lawrence and Wright were flying all over the court all night.
Mckenzie Bancroft had two kills and five digs, Abby Holt had six digs, and Olivia Holt had three digs, and Leah Greene had a kill and three digs.
It was a match for the ages as both teams battled and fought till the end in a wild showdown in a season that almost never happened.
"It was wild," Kinney said of the back-and-forth ride. "Frost did a great job of swing when we would tip or push the ball over. They really had us in a hole. Down like that in the fifth you would count many out but we have great leadership and we have kids who don't care what the score is -- and it shows. They will fight.
"Man, it was a great win! One of those wins that you will talk about years from now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.