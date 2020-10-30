KERENS -- They're baaaaaack.
But what else did you expect from a Kerens volleyball program that has emerged as the best in the Golden Circle?
The LadyCats, who have won 72 matches over the past three seasons, have stormed back into the playoffs and they will play Centerville, a traditional power, in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"I'm fired up," said Kerens coach Aaron Kinney. "It's a lot better than people thought we would finish."
Kerens has seen a lot of talent graduate over the past two years, but this year's group was special, and played their brand and own game -- proud and unselfish.
"This group is full of a bunch of role players," Kinney said. "From the setter to the libero, they have all accepted their place on this team, and they fight to give their best."
Kerens has superstars. There's no doubt about that. Sophomore Elaysia Morgan has emerged as a powerful and disciplined force at the net and finished the regular season with a mind-boggling 387 kills to go along with a staggering 92 blocks. The only question now is if she will make the All-State team as a sophomore.
And the other half of the Kerens' Daily Double is arguably the best blocker in this part of the state, and should easily be named to the Class 2A All-State team. That's how impressive Alexius McAdams is on the front line, where she finished the regular season with whopping (and often gym-rattling) 165 blocks to go along with 353 kills.
The fierce combo of Morgan and McAdams (sounds like a law firm) scored on 740 kills and 257 blocks.
Both had phenomenal seasons, and both can't wait to open the playoffs. But there was so much more to the Kerens team than the superstars.
Kenadee Lynch had more assists than anyone in the Golden Circle and was the cog in the middle of the wheel that made it all work, setting up 673 assists while scrambling for 56 digs carving out a reputation of being a setter's Setter in year where she planned on being on the front line and instead moved to the front as Kerens' all-time setter.
And you could say the same for libero Aniya Lawrence, who came into her own this season and set the tone for the defense, playing lights out every night. She finished the regular season with an amazing 293 digs, and will no doubt go over the 300-mark in the first game against Centerville Saturday. She also had 43 aces and when she wasn't diving and saving points with digs, she found time to come through with 10 kills.
Role players such as Reece Wright, who shines in every sport at Kerens, and Olivia Holt and Mackenzie Bancroft, who both emerged this season, were also a big part of the Kerens' success story. Wright finished with 112 digs, 19 aces and 22 kills, and Holt saved 99 digs, nailed 31 aces and punched through 21 kills. Bancroft stepped in an contributed some big points, with nine kills, 13 digs and newcomer Leah Green finished with 14 kills and four blocks to round out the attack.
"Elaysia and Alexius have been great for us and led us all year, but we had so many players step up," Kinney said.
"Reece, Mckenzie and Olivia at times fall unnoticed but show up big when they are needed. They are smart with the ball and can do what is needed to find the floor with the ball. When they get set early they open up windows for our tip game from the setter spot for us to run what we want to run. They don't get the recognition they deserve, but they continue to put the team over their own stats."
It has been a season of one-for-all and everyone has piled on the winning wagon together as one big Kelley green ball.
Lawrence has been a star in every sense of the word from her libero spot.
"A major bright spot for our team has been Aniya," Kinney said. "She has taken that libero spot and really excelled in it. She's the leader of our defense and gets us all lined up, and she will let you know when it's not right. I love having this kid in there. She has become another coach out there for us and the team feeds off it. She's been fantastic and I know she will be really hard to replace next year."
Lawrence and Lynch took leadership roles -- and brought more to the game than just talent. They both went the extra mile this season.
"With the defense being run by Aniya, the keys to the offense belongs to our setter Kenadee," Kinney said. "Coming into the year we were still unsure who our setter would be. Kenadee had high hopes on getting to hit some for us, but after two days it was clear she was the clear choice (at setter).
"Aniya was settling into her spot and that made it a one person race that Kenadee won. She has done great things having that pressure put on her and takes it seriously for our hitters. If she isn't on, she knows we will struggle."
It was leadership and unselfish play that produced such a big season -- the kind of season no one outside the program expected.
"This team shocked a lot of people finishing 18-5, and second in our district at 10-4," Kinney said. "We believed our best was good enough and we believe in our five losses that we beat ourselves."
Now the playoffs are here, and Kinney and his kids are confident.
"We have some things to clean up," Kinney said. "But we feel if we play our best that we have a great chance to go a long way."
