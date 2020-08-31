The juniors and seniors at Kerens have been a big part of an incredible run on the volleyball court, where the LadyCats won their 60th match since Aaron Kinney took over in 2018,
Because of COVID-19 there are no volleyball tournaments this season so everyone's win totals will be down, but the Kerens kids just keep winning. They improved to 5-1 Friday with a sweep (25-7, 25-8, 25-7) over Meridian on a night when the team combined for 10 aces.
Alexius McAdams, a senior who has been a big part of the Sweet 60 run, had 10 kills and two blocks and sophomore Elaysia Morgan, who has been sensational in her first two seasons at Kerens, had 10 kills.
Reece Wright, another invaluable senior to the program, had five kills and Aniya Lawrence, who has been there for all 60 wins, had two kills. Kenadee Lynch, a junior who had a big impact on Kinney's first team as a freshman, had 23 assists and a kill.
Kinney loves his kids and praised this year's team.
"They are fun to coach and they totally buy into what we ask them to do," he said. "This team has been the easiest to coach. You can see they are coming out of their shell. They're really enjoying the game."
