The Kerens LadyCats stayed hot with a big win on the road at Dawson Friday, sweeping the Lady Bulldogs 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Sophomore Elyasia Morgan had another big night slamming home 22 kills and adding six blocks while senior Alexius McAdams, the 2019 GC Defensive Player of the Year, owned the net with 10 blocks and 14 kills.
Kenadee Lynch had another big match handing out 40 assists. Reece Wright had six kills and led the defense with 18 digs and Aniya Lawrence had 15 digs and two aces. Olivia Holt had three digs and two aces and Abigail Holt had seven digs and an ace. Leah Greene had a kill and a block and Mckenzie Bancroft also had a kill and a block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.