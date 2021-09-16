The Kerens LadyCats are off to a torrid start in the district race and are 2-0 after sweeping Grapeland Tuesday night. The LadyCats are not only 2-0 but they haven't lost a set.
They dominated Grapeland, holding the Sandiettes to a total of just 31 points in the three-set match, 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13.
Elaysia Morgan dominated at the net, slamming home 13 of Kerens' 27 kills and scoring on three blocks, and Abbigail Holt was unstoppable at the service line, where she had five aces and scored 20 points in the match.
Olivia Holt had eight kills and an ace, Riley Spivey had four kills and Leah Greene had two kills and two aces. McKenzie Bancroft and Blair Blue also landed aces as the LadyCats finished the match with 11 aces.
