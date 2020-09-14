The Kerens LadyCats stepped up big Friday night and not only won a critical district match against a talented and athletic team from Grapeland, but they swept the Sandiettes.
The LadyCats put the match away in three, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23,
Grapeland had no answer for Kerens' two-fisted front of Alexius McAdams and Elaysia Morgan, who combined to blast 33 kills and frustrate Grapeland by scoring on 10 blocks in just three sets.
McAdams slammed home 17 kills and soared to score on a whopping seven blocks, and Morgan put away 16 sizzling kills and scored on three blocks.
Reece Wright had another big night, blasting five kills past Grapeland and diving for 13 digs on defense.
Kenadee Lynch had another sterling performance, handing out 35 assists and nailing five aces while Aniya Lawrence had a sensational night on defense, scrambling and diving for a whopping 23 digs with one of the defensive matches in the Golden Circle this season.
"Aniya played great," Kerens coach Aaron Kinney said. "Overall, she ran the defense like I knew she could."
Several Kerens players came up big Friday.
Abbigail Holt had seven digs and two aces and Olivia Holt had five digs on a night when the Kerens' D ruled, and McKenzie Bancroft and Leah Greene each had a kill in the sweep.
"We made the adjustments and put the kids in the right spot and they executed nearly flawlessly," Kinney said. "That's one reason I love coaching the game and love coaching these kids. You can show them what teams like to do and get them in the correct spots and they show out for you.''
