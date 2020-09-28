The Kerens LadyCats are right in the thick of the playoff hunt in a tough district race as they near the halfway mark this week.
They wrap up the first half with a big match in Cross Roads after sweeping Oakwood on Friday, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.
The LadyCats are tied for second in a logjam, but they're coming off a tremendous night that saw several young ladies have monster performances.
Elaysia Morgan and Alexius McAdams were both lethal at the net, combining for a mind-boggling 48 kills and 18 blocks.
Morgan slammed home 28 kills and added seven blocks while McAdams blistered 20 kills and scored on an amazing 11 blocked shots.
Kenadee Lynch had an incredible 50 assists as Kerens poured it on in just three sets, forcing the issue and scoring on offense with power rather than on Oakwood mistakes.
Aniya Lawrence led the defense with 16 digs and Kerens had a list of girls score as Reece Wright had six kills, Leah Greene had three kills and Mckenzie Bancroft had two kills. Olivia Holt had a strong night, nailing five aces from the service line and picking up six digs on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.