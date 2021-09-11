The Kerens LadyCats opened district play Friday night, and wasted no time moving into first-place, sweeping Trinidad 25-23, 25-16, 25-13.
"We played well," said Kerens coach Hana Colvin, whose team won playing shorthanded. Kenadee Lynch, who was the GC and district Setter of the Year last season, is still out with an injury.
The LadyCats had 32 kills in the three-set match. Olivia Holt led Kerens at the net with 11 kills and Elaysia Morgan slammed home seven kills and had two blocks. McKenzie Bancroft had six kills, Rylie Spivey had five, Leah Greene had two kills and Abigail Holt had a kill from the back row.
Kerens had nine aces as Bancroft led the way with five, and Blair Blue handed out 20 assists.
