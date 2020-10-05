The Kerens LadyCats started the second half of their district season Friday with an impressive sweep over Trinidad.
Alexius McAdams set the tone for the match with 13 kills and five blocks, and sophomore Elaysia Morgan had another huge match, slamming home 15 kills and scoring on seven blocks.
Kenadee Lynch handed out 25 assists in the short match and also had three aces from the service line. Aniya Lawrence and Reece Wright led the defense. Lawrence had 15 digs to go along with six aces, and Wright had 13 digs and five aces on a night when Kerens would nail 25 aces.
Olivia Holt had seven aces and saved four digs, and Abbigail Holt had four aces. Mckenzie Bancroft had a kill.
