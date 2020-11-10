Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team has advanced to the Class 5A playoffs after moving up from fifth place to fourth place in the District 14-5A race.
The Lady Tigers had one match left on Tuesday night against Red Oak to complete their season, but that match has been canceled because Red Oak has COVID-19 issues and had to cancel its remaining matches, which means Red Oak will not advance to the playoffs.
With Red Oak dropping out of the playoffs Corsicana moves up from fifth place to fourth place and qualifies for the playoffs, which begin next week.
