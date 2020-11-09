Corsicana's Lady Tigers completed a two-game sweep over Ennis Friday in the Tiger Gym with a four-set victory. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Lions earlier in the district race at Ennis.
The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-21 and Ennis came back to take the second set 25-21 before Corsicana took over and won the final two sets, 25-13, 25-18.
Once again Gabby James led the way with another tremendous performance, drilling home a whopping 29 kills and scoring on four blocks. She also had 21 digs and handed out eight assists.
Iriadna Sifuentes led the Lady Tigers on defense, coming up with 33 digs to go along with four aces from the service line.
Lara Bwicheilug, a four-year starter, had a remarkable night, setting up points throughout the match and finishing with 46 assists. She also had a big night on defense, scrambling for 22 gigs to go along with a pair of aces.
Madison DePugh was once again a force at the net with 13 kills and two blocks. She had another exceptional all-around match with seven digs and two aces, and Bailey Dobbs came up strong on defense with 10 digs to go along with three aces.
Blair Dunn had seven kills and five digs and Kaylee Tidwell came through with three kills, a block and four digs. Elaine Meyers had nine digs, three kills and two aces, and Kaylee Esa had nine digs.
The Lady Tigers will wrap up their season Tuesday night against Red Oak.
