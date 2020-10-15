Corsicana's Lady Tigers took a huge step toward the playoffs Tuesday night with a key victory over Ennis, defeating the Lady Lions in four sets, storming back after losing the first set 26-24 to sweep the next three sets to put Ennis away.
The turning point in the close match came in third set when the Lady Tigers had to push and come through in the clutch to win in a deuce extra-point scenario, which they won 27-25. The Lady Tigers bounced back from the first set and won the second set in regulation 25-23, battled to win the third and then took care of business in the fourth set, running away with a 25-18 victory.
Every player on Mashequa Gentry's team came through Tuesday as the Corsicana coach mixed and matched her lineup and put players in the right spots at the right time to frustrate Ennis.
Ennis had no answer for Gabby James, who had another tremendous night, driving home 24 kills to lead the Lady Tigers at the net. She was flying all over the court, diving for 10 digs and handing out 10 assists for an impressive triple-double.
James wasn't alone. She had plenty of company in a parade of Lady Tigers who had big nights.
Lara Bwicheilug, a rare four-year starter who has been to the playoffs twice and is ready for a third trip as a senior, had a big night on defense, scrambling for 21 digs, and a bigger night in her invaluable setter role, handing out 38 assists in four sets.
Madison DePugh has grown in stature and confidence every year and is having a remarkable season as a junior. She was more than ready for Ennis and came through time and time again, slamming home 13 kills and scoring on two huge blocks while scrambling for 21 digs in an impressive display of power, discipline and hustle. She also nailed four aces to lead the Lady Tigers at the service line.
Brinly Burke, arguably the top softball player in the Golden Circle, has been a force on the volleyball court and -- like DePugh -- is having a tremendous season as a junior. She had a big night with eight powerful kills and six important digs.
Blair Dunn came through and nailed a half a dozen kills while picking up three digs, and Iriadna Sifuentes and Bailey Dobbs came up big, saving 13 digs each to help set the tone for Corsicana's defense.
