Corsicana's Lady Tigers wrapped up their volleyball season this week when the District 14-5A All-District team was finally announced after Midlothian, the last team in the district to lose, fell in the 5A state playoffs.
Gabriella James, who was a leader on and off the court for the Lady Tigers, took home the 14-5A Utility Player of the Year award after a brilliant season on the court, where she did everything to help Corsicana's program.
James led the team with 270 kills, dominating the net with powerful play all year. She scored on 27 blocked shots and handed out 100 assists, and nailed 20 aces form the service line while scrambling on defense to make 225 digs. She was as versatile as she was talented and finished the season with a 2.2 serve-and-receive rating, and came through time and time again.
James, who moved to Corsicana last season as a junior, made her mark on the program in just two seasons.
"Gabby brought a toughness and a grit and a competitive spirit and leadership to the program, not to mention that I could put her anywhere and she would be successful," Corsicana coach Mashequa Gentry said.
The Lady Tigers' libero Iriadna Sifuentes, a senior, earned 14-5A first-team honors. She led the Lady Tigers' defense for the past two seasons and finished 2020 with 272 digs to go along with 17 kills and five aces. She had an impressive 2.3 serve-receive rating.
Lara Bwicheilug, a four-year starter, was named to the all-district team for the fourth year in a row. She earned second-team honors as one of the top setters in the league. Bwicheilug handed out a whopping 387 assists and led in her own way with her versatile play, scrambling for 204 digs on defense while nailing 30 aces and coming through with 22 kills. She finished the season with a team-leading 2.3 serve-receive rating.
Madison DePugh, a junior who has improved each season, was also named to the 14-5A second-team. DePugh had 123 kills, 87 digs, 19 blocks and 14 aces.
Brinly Burke, another junior who was a force at the net, and Madison Green were named to the 14-5A Honorable Mention list.
Burke, Green and Julia "Blair" Dunn won District All-Academic honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.