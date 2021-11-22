Alexis Bwicheilug led the way as Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team earned post-season honors when the District 14-5A All-District team was announced this week.
Bwicheilug, a freshman, was named to the All-District first-team after a sensational season. She did it all for The Lady Tigers, from scrambling on defense for digs, where she saved 209 of them, to being a force at the net, where she slammed home 147 kills, to rising as the team's playmaker, handing out 121 assists. She had a 1.5 serve-receive rating and scored 40 aces from the service line.
Bwicheilug follows in her sisters' footsteps on Corsicana's volleyball court and is the third girl from her family to help lead the Lady Tigers. Lara Bwicheilug, who graduated last year, was a four-year starter and four-year All-District first-team player, and Cailie Bwicheilug was a four-year All-District player who was the district's Hitter of the Year as a senior.
The Lady Tigers also had two players make the 14-5A second-team as junior Kaylee Tidwell and senior Kayla Esa both made the second-team.
Tidwell had 58 kills, 141 digs, and 18 blocks, and Esa came through with 63 kills, 39 aces, 182 digs and handed out a remarkable 341 assists.
Senior Madison DuPugh would have made the All-District first-team if not for an injury that sidelined her. She still ended up with some impressive numbers in her limited playing time, and finished with 162 kills, 135 digs, 17 blocks, 31 aces and a 1.6 serve-receive rating.
Blair Dunn was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Baily Dobbs, Alajandra Rodriguez, Giselle Canales, Arlette Rodriguez, Keylee Carlson, Esa and Tidwell were all named to the All-District All-Academic team.
