It's more than a feeling.
It's a belief in each other, a stronger bond and a collective goal -- the goal of not just improving and taking the next step -- but taking that big step together.
That's what's at the heart of this year's Corsicana Lady Tiger volleyball team, a group that's devoted to not only returning to the playoffs but making noise once they get there.
That's just fine with coach Mashequa Gentry, who is in her third season as the Lady Tigers' head coach after years as the team's assistant coach. Gentry knows this could be her best team and best season on the court.
She's got a team loaded with experience as a half dozen seniors, including Madison DePugh, who was an all-district and all-Golden Circle hitter a year ago, pace the lineup. And everyone from the seniors to freshman Alexis Bwicheilug is hungry after the Lady Tigers reached the playoffs a year ago.
The players are ready to make the push.
"I think we have good chemistry," DePugh said. "We all get along real well. This team is really aggressive. We're aggressive vocally and physically, and that's going to help this year. Last year we stood off a little. With this team we are more confident. We want to start off stronger and play better this year."
That's the feeling all over the court.
"This year's team is more confident, and we all have confidence in each other," said senior Kayla Esa. "We all push each other, and we really believe in each other. The seniors have played with each other forever. We've been together since seventh grade and that's why we have confidence in each other.
"The goal is to go further than just making the playoffs," she said. "We're all dedicated to make it there and finish strong. We are off the scales excited!"
Gentry knows with six seniors in her lineup that there will be plenty of leadership, especially from DePugh, who had 123 kills, 87 digs, 19 blocks and 14 aces last season. Expect tohose numbers to be even better this season. DePugh has made big improvements every year and will be a a leader on and off the court.
"She will be a strong hitter in the front and the back," Gentry said. "She will be one of our leaders."
Gentry feels the same about seniors Esa and Blair Dunn, who started a year ago.
"They will bring senior leadership and experience from last year's group," Gentry said. "We have five players (DePugh, Esa, Dunn, Bailey Dobbs and junior Kaylee Tidwell) who bring experience and leadership to this year's team. They will end up being a huge asset."
Senior Arlette Rodriguez is also back to help lead the Lady Tigers to the playoffs and newcomer Alaijah Davis, a senior who is the daughter of new Tiger basketball coach Loni Lawson, will be a big part of this year's team.
"She will be a key piece of the puzzle on the right side," Gentry said. "She blocks well. And she gives us an attacking hitter and blocker who can play defense. She will be a huge help."
Tidwell, a 6-0 junior, returns to play the middle and she's a force there.
"Kaylee will be in the middle and bring experience and confidence. She's really an aggressive blocker," Gentry said.
The Lady Tigers also expect big things from freshman Alexis Bwicheilug, whose two older sisters were stars on the Lady Tiger volleyball team.
"She's the last sister," said Gentry, "and she's really going to help us. Her IQ for the game is very high, and she's vocal and assertive. She's going to demand her teammates get her the ball."
The Lady Tigers not only have talent and experience, but a lot of height this season. Tidwell (6-0), DuPugh (5-11), Elaine Meyers (a 5-11 sophomore), and Davis (a 5-9 athletic leaper who also plays basketball) give the team more height than Gentry's first two teams.
"And they're all pretty athletic and versatile," Gentry said. "This will be my most experienced team and they will be able to implement the new things we're putting in and be confident and not second guess what we're doing. I definitely think we can make it to the playoffs," I like this team a lot."
And the kids feel the same way -- they have a strong bond and share the same goal.
"We've got the potential to be better. I think we definitely have the potential if we put it together," said Rodriguez. "It shows already with how we communicate well and work together. I feel like every year we have gotten better, and feel this year we might have something better than the other years. I feel like our work ethic is better and we work together better."
That's the plan, and Gentry believes in the plan and her kids, who plan to make a run -- and plan on making it together.
