Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team knows all about growing up and growing up fast.
They knew they had to learn a new system with a new coach, and they knew they had to learn on the run. They just didn't know how much fun it would be.
But here they are starting the district schedule, faster, smarter, closer and a lot more confident, rushing into a new season with a whirlwind course of knowledge and tailwind at their back after winning their final two non-district matches before district play.
The Lady Tigers, who didn't even meet new coach Amber Hooks until Aug. 1 -- the first official day of practice -- have had to learn a lot about the game and each other in a torrid month of play, but Hooks has seen optimism mingle with progress as her young Tigers grow together.
The latest in that growth spurt is back-to-back victories on the court, including an impressive four-set victory over West Mesquite in the team's final non-district match before district.
Hooks' kids don't just talk about an all-for-one, one-for-all approach to the game, they live it. Ten Lady Tigers recorded some kind of statistic in the victory over West Mesquite from Alexis Bwicheilug and Kaylee Tidwell, the only two starters back from last year's team, to a flock of newcomers who are finding new ways to score and dig and save and serve for a coach who motivates with an unrelenting energy and praise and enthusiasm.
It's paying off. No one knows if this Lady Tiger team that gets closer every day can shock the district and become the first CHS volleyball team since 2018 to reach the playoffs, but Hooks is a believer -- in her program and her kids -- end everyone is already buying in and enjoying the ride.
"The girls really worked hard to win their last game against West Mesquite," Hooks said earlier this week. "I am very proud of their fight and how they believed in themselves."
The Lady Tigers won the West Mesquite match last Friday 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-19 to win two home games in a row before getting a bye on Tuesday this week. They traveled to Ennis on Friday for their district opener and will be at home next Thursday in a non-district match against Hillsboro.
"Having two back-to-back wins is just what we need hitting the road to Ennis to start off district," Hooks said. "The girls and I are super pumped to start district. I'm very excited to see how we start district."
Bwicheilug, the third sister in the family to star on the Corsicana volleyball court, is the leader along with Tidwell. Bwicheilug made the All-District first-team last season and Tidwell, a versatile and talented player, was named to the All-District second-team. Both earned All-Golden Circle honors, and both have accepted their roles as leaders on the 2022 team -- and both have accelerated their roles as leaders this summer on and off the court.
Bwicheilug led the way against West Mesquite with 11 kills, 15 digs and four aces and Tidwell, a big hitter who is also versatile, came through with 10 kills, five digs and two blocks.
Elaine Meyers led the Lady Tigers in assists, setting up 23 points while coming up with eight digs, slamming two kills and nailing two aces. Keylee Carlson had a big night with six kills, four blocks, two digs and two aces and Ava Capet nailed five kills, three aces and two digs.
Carmen Brown was one of the team's defensive leaders, flying all over, the court to save 13 digs. Whitney Otto had five digs and nailed four kills, Ainsley Mullican saved two digs and set up points with five assists, Anette Rodrigues had five digs and an assist and Jamaya Willis had a dig to save a point on defense.
The Lady Tigers have come a long way, but then again, they're just getting started. Stay tuned ...
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.