Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team lost a close match to Cleburne in four sets Tuesday night in the Tiger Gym, where they jumped out to a quick lead, winning the first set 25-18, and battled over the final three sets, just falling short, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 18-25.
Gabby James led the Lady Tigers, scoring in every way. James had 14 kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Tigers at the net, and she also handed out 11 assists and scored on two aces from the service line while playing outstanding defense, scrambling for 17 digs.
Brinly Burke had a strong all-around game as well, and slamming home three kills and scoring on a block and an ace while hustling to come up with six digs.
Madison DePugh had another big match, and finished with five kills, two blocks and five digs, and Blair Dunn was a force at the net, nailing five kills.
Madison Green came up with a dozen digs and scored on two kills and two aces, lriadna Sifuentes had 11 digs and nailed two kills, and Arlette Rodriguez scored with an ace and had four digs.
The Lady Tigers, who are battling Cleburne and Joshua for the final two playoff spots behind Midlothian and Red Oak, are now 3-5 in district play with four matches left, including the final three at home.
They play first-place Midlothian Friday on the road and then come home for a huge showdown next Tuesday against Joshua on Senior Night.
They play their final two games in the Tiger Gym, starting with a big match against Ennis on Nov. 6 and finishing with Red Oak on Nov. 10.
