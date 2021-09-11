Mashequa Gentry's young ladies have their eyes on a playoff berth this season and took the first major step toward the postseason with a strong performance, coming back to win the final three sets and starting the district season right with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-16 victory.
The Lady Tigers dug in during the final two sets and allowed only 31 points to nail down the victory. There were big performances all over the court for the Corsicana girls, who got stronger and more confident down the stretch.
"This year our program's motto is 'ALL IN' and (in this match) they gave it their all on every ball, every touch and every point," Gentry said. "They showed a ton of heart, fight and passion.
"We also stuck to our game plan. executed well. made adjustments when needed, and finished strong."
Gentry knows what an opening night victory in the district race can mean to her team -- a strong group of girls who have come together for a big push this season.
"Starting district 1-0 was huge for our confidence and morale," Gentry said. "If we bring that same energy we are going to be tough to stop."
Madison DePugh led the way, dominating the net with 13 kills while hustling on defense to come up with 12 digs in an impressive balancing act. She also nailed four aces and scored on two blocks.
Kayla Esa fed the offense all night and finished with 19 assists while playing a strong overall game that included six kills and 11 digs to go along with an ace and a block.
Kaylee Tidwell led the defense that frustrated Waco as Tidwell wet diving for 24 digs to set the tone for Corsicana's D. She also slammed home four kills and scored on a block and an ace.
Alexis Bwicheilug led the team with a 2.33 serve-receive percentage and did damage all over the court, slamming home nine kills while handing out six assists and nailing a pair of aces while hustling to come up with six digs.
Giselle Canales was all over the court, scrambling to make a dozen digs and Blair Dunn had a big match, scoring on five kills at the net and two aces from the service line.
Alaijah Davis had a strong service game and nailed three aces, and Bailey Dobbs came through with four digs, an ace and a kill.
The Lady Tigers will be at home Tuesday night in a key district match against Cleburne. They will take momentum and more into Tuesday's match.
