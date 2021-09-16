Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team played a strong match Tuesday in a tough loss to Cleburne in a district showdown.
Still, Lady Tigers coach Mashequa Gentry felt good about the way her team played and said "We learned a valuable lesson from it."
The Lady Tigers were led by Madison DePugh, who had nine kills and 11 digs. Alexis Bwicheilug had a big night and finished with six kills, six assists, six digs and an ace, and Kayla Esa came through with 13 assists. three digs, an ace and a kill.
Kaylee Tidwell scrambled on defense all night and finished with 11 digs to go along with three kills, and Giselle Canales had nine digs. Blair Dunn had three kills, Alejandro Rodriguez had two kills, three digs and a block and Alaijah Davis had two aces and a dig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.