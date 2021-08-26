Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team played well in a close and tense match Tuesday against Ferris in a five-set loss.
"We had good momentum coming off a good win in our last game of the tournament leading up to this match," coach Mashequa Gentry said. "The girls came out firing on all cylinders in the first set with a rowdy crowd behind them.
"Although we lost there were several positives from the night, we played three solid sets and capitalized on points in big moments. We just need to be disciplined, put more balls down, and finish with authority.
"Madison DePugh led the way with 16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs, and 1 block. Kayla Esa led the offensive front with 31 assists, 7 digs, and 2 aces.
"Bailey Dobbs controlled the backrow with 23 digs. Alexis Bwicheilug played a well rounded game with 8 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces, and 1 block. Blair Dunn and Keylee Carlson chipped in 5 kills each and Alaijah Davis served 3 aces."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.