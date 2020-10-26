Corsicana's Lady Tigers took another huge step toward making the playoffs by sweeping Waco University 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, Friday in a match they had to have.
Gaby James and Madison DePugh led the way at the net, combining for 31 kills. James, who has led the Lady Tigers in kills all year, slammed home 21 and scored on a block to lead the offense, and she also handed out seven assists and came up with 13 digs on defense. DePugh sent 10 kills past Waco and came up with two digs.
Brinly Burke had a big night. She was a force at the net, scoring on five kills and three blocks, and saved five digs on defense.
Lara Bwicheilug, a senior and four-year starter who has been a big part of the program, handed out 25 assists and made eight digs on defense.
Iriadna Sifuentes led the defense with 20 digs and Kayla Esa had a strong night saving 10 digs to keep Waco off the scoreboard.
