Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team won the district opener Tuesday night with an impressive sweep over Waco University High School in the Tiger Gym.
The Lady Tigers won the match to start the district race at 1-0, downing University 25-14, 25-23, 25-13.
Gabby James led the way at the net, drilling home 17 kills while handing out eight assists and diving for a whopping 22 digs. Iriadna Sifuentes also had a huge night on defense, scrambling for 21 digs as the Lady Tiger defense dominated the match.
Lare Bwicheilug handed out 28 assists and was all over the court, saving nine digs. Madison DePugh came up big with a strong performance, driving home nine kills and picking up five digs, and Blair Dunn was a force at the net with 10 kills. Kayla Esa had an impressive six aces and also scrambled for eight digs.
