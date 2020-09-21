Corsicana's Lady Tigers who didn't even start practice until Sept. 7, won their first match Friday night with an impressive four-set victory (25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19) over Jacksonville.
Gabby James had a monster match, leading the way with a whopping 27 kills and a block at the net and scrambling for 10 digs on defense while handing out seven assists, and nailing seven aces from the service line. James simply di a little of everything.
Lara Bwicheilug, a senior who is a rare four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, dished out 33 assists and went diving for eight digs, and she also nailed four aces to get the team going in every set.
Iriadna Sifuentes led the defense with 26 digs and she had a 2.67 serve-and-receive rating. Madison Depugh came through with 15 kills and a block and dug out eight digs, and Brinley Burke slammed home six kills, added a block and drove home three aces.
Bailey Dobbs had seven digs and had a 2.43 serve-and-receive rating, and Blair Dunn had five kills to help lead the Lady Tigers.
