Corsicana's Lady Tigers won a five-set thriller Tuesday night against Waco University in the Tiger Gym, going down to an intense final point, winning the fifth set 16-14. In fact, they won the fourth set to stay alive 26-24 and then battled to win the final two points in the deciding set.
The Lady Tigers came back all night, 18-25, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24 and 16-14 to to pull out the victory.
"It was a total team effort," Corsicana coach Mashequa Gentry said. "Everyone embraced our 'All In' motto. Their heart and determination gave us an edge when we came from behind."
Alexis Bwichelug had a monster night, slamming home 18 kills to go along with 11 digs and two aces, and Kayla Esa was remarkable, handing out 31 assists and diving for 20 digs. Esa also had a big night at the net, nailing seven kills and scoring on a block.
Kaylee Tidwell had 19 digs, five kills, two aces and a block, and Alejandra Rodriguez had seven kills and seven digs and a block.
Alaijah Davis came through with six kills eight digs and five aces, Arlette Rodriguez had a big night on defense pulling out 14 digs, and Blair Dunn had four kills and an ace.
