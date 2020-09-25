Corsicana's Lady Tigers won their second match in a row Tuesday night in their first home match of the season, edging Crandall in five sets, 18-25,25-22,25-22, 24-26 and 15-12.
It was a big win for the Lady Tigers, who got a huge block in the fifth set from Kaylee Tidwell, who had three digs to go along with her key block.
It was a momentum-changing match for the Lady Tigers, who play twice on Friday at North Forney High School, where they face North Forney and Mesquite in non-district matches.
"They played hard and showed a lot of toughness in crucial points," said Corsicana coach Mashequa Gentry, whose team begins district play next week.
Gabby James is off to a tremendous start this season and had a monster match against Crandall Tuesday with 25 kills, 22 digs 13 assists, five aces and three blocks with a 2.11 serve-receive rating in the five-set win.
Lara Bwicheilug also had a strong match, setting up a whopping 39 assists and diving for 24 digs to go along with three kills and a 2.33 serve-receive rating.
Irianda Sifuentes led the defense with a awesome performance, scrambling for 40 digs. She also had three kills and finished with a 2.12 serve-receive rating.
Madison DePugh had a big match, nailing 11 kills, saving five digs and blocking a shot for a point, and Blair Dunn had 10 kills and three digs.
Brinly Burke came through with four kills, six digs and three aces. Bailey Dobbs had 14 digs and a 2.29 S-R rating, Katina Elias had 11 digs in the win, and Madison Green had a solid night and finished with a 2.20 S-R rating.
