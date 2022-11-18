FROST -- The Frost Lady Polar Bears had an amazing season, winning the District 13-2A title and 26 games, marching to the Area Round in the playoffs.

The Lady Bear also made a big impact on the District 13-2A All-District Volleyball team, landing four superlatives.

Lexi Banks was named the 13-2A Co-MVP and Brynna Banks was named the Co-Defensive MVP. Bailee Fuller is the 13-2A Setter of the Year and Mackenzie Lee is the District Newcomer of the Year.

Payton Hollingsworth and Madeline Lee earned 13-2A First-Team honors and Karlee Anderson and Ella Roughton made the Second-Team. 

Marissa Martinez and Taylor Souder were named to the Honorable Mention list and Mackenzie Lee, Alizabeth Adams, Lexi Banks, Reese Geary, Payton Hollingsworth, Bailee Fuller, Madeline Lee, Ella Roughton, Karlee Anderson and Brynna Banks were all named to the All-District All-Academic Team.

