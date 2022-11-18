FROST -- The Frost Lady Polar Bears had an amazing season, winning the District 13-2A title and 26 games, marching to the Area Round in the playoffs.
The Lady Bear also made a big impact on the District 13-2A All-District Volleyball team, landing four superlatives.
Lexi Banks was named the 13-2A Co-MVP and Brynna Banks was named the Co-Defensive MVP. Bailee Fuller is the 13-2A Setter of the Year and Mackenzie Lee is the District Newcomer of the Year.
Payton Hollingsworth and Madeline Lee earned 13-2A First-Team honors and Karlee Anderson and Ella Roughton made the Second-Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.