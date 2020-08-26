Mildred's Lady Eagles, who have been hot and won back-to-back matches over the weekend, ran into Centerville, which has one of the top 2A programs in Texas.
Mildred battled the Lady Tigers in a four-set loss (18-25), 25-15, 25-19, 25-22) Tuesday night in a match that should only make the Mildred girls better down the road when the important district matches begin.
Kenli Dalton had a big night, handing out 18 assists and Mildred had a long list of big moments at the net from Hannah Middleton, who led the Lady Eagles with eight kills, and Amy Adamson and Kacey White, who had six kills each.
Bailey Burks led the defense with 13 digs against a hard-hitting Centerville team, and Kylie McCaleb had six digs.
"Centerville had tremendous servers that made us work hard to get out of serve-receive," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "When we were able to get them out of sync we were able to make some big runs.
"Centerville made a few more plays than we did."
