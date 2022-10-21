MILDRED -- Mildred's Lady Eagles are going to the playoffs for the second year in a row after nailing down a berth in the postseason Tuesday with a 3-1 victory (24-26, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15) over Blooming Grove that clinched a playoff berth with two games left on the schedule.
Mildred came back to win and nailed down third-place in the district race with an 8-4 record. The Lady Eagles entered Friday with two games left on their schedule.
Blooming Grove entered Friday in fourth-place with a chance to make it to the playoffs. The Lady Lions were in fourth with a 6-6 record and led Malakoff (5-7) and Palmer (5-7), which entered Friday tied for fifth.
Blooming Grove showed up in Mildred Tuesday with a four-game winning streak that included a five-set victory over first-place Scurry-Rosser, handing the Lady Wildcats their only district loss this season.
BG looked good in the opening set, winning a close 26-24 match, but the Lady Eagles stormed back to win three in a row to take the match.
"We have a lot of experience and that helps," said Mildred coach Kate Morgan , who has led Mildred to back-to-back trips to the playoffs. "They knew how to pick themselves after we lost the first set. They pushed themselves and picked each other up."
Several Mildred players stepped up to fuel the comeback.
Madi Lee had 13 kills, nine digs and two aces and Amy Adamson had 13 kills and six digs to lead the way.
Chloe Jock was everywhere she needed to be, handing out 30 assists while nailing five kills and scrambling for seven digs to go along with an ace. Kasey Bonner had five kills, two blocks and two aces and Arianna Neason came through with nine digs and four assists. Kaitlynn Cress had eight digs and an Kami Owen had four kills.
Blooming Grove was led by Mason Williams, who slammed home 11 kills and had had three blocks. Audrey Grant who had 10 kills and four aces and Brooke McGraw, who had six kills and four blocks..
Ava Eldridge did a little of everything for the Lady Lions, diving for 11 digs to go along with three aces and two kills, and freshman Isabelle Bland led the defense with 16 digs.
