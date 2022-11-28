MILDRED -- Mildred's playoff Lady Eagles had another big season and the top players earned District 18-3A postseason awards on the All-District team.
Katelynn Cress, a junior who did a little of everything to help lead the Lady Eagles, was named the district's Newcomer of the Year, and four-year starter Amy Adamson, a power-hitter who had an outstanding career at the net for Mildred, was named to the 18-3A First-Team.
Chloe Jock, a junior, and Madi Lee, were named to the Second-Team and Kasey Bonner and Areanna Neason were named on the district's Honorable Mention list.
Cress, Adamson, Jock, Lee, Bonner and Neason were also made the district's All-Academic team along with teammates Jillian Hayes, Kami Owen, Mickyna Lindsey, and Kasey White.
