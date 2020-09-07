Mildred's Lady Eagles and Blooming Grove's Lady Lions had both jumped out to strong starts, before the two Golden Circle rivals met Friday in the Grove in the district opener.
Mildred saw three players come back from injuries to help the Lady Eagles take the match in four tough sets (25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15) to get off to a 1-0 start in district play.
Mason Ivie, Payton Dickerson and Tre Coppock had all bee sidelined with injuries for the first month of the season, but returned to the court Friday.
"This has been a challenging year to this point with injuries, but Friday night three girls go their first action of the the season after being cleared to play, Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "I'm happy for those three athletes and excited how some younger players like Kacey White and Brea Holmes have stepped up and established themselves as strong varsity contributors.
White had a big match with six kills, five aces and seven digs and Holmes had 10 kills to help lift Mildred past Blooming Grove.
Kenli Dalton had a huge match, handing out a whopping 31 assists and nailing seven aces, and Hannah Middleton, who has been a force all season at the net, came through again, slamming home nine kills and scoring on three blocks.
