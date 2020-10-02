In another classic rivalry game (and every time they meet in any sport it's a rivalry game for the kids from Mildred and Blooming Grove) the Lady Eagles from Mildred edged the BG Lady Lions in a key district volleyball match Tuesday.
Mildred, which took a big step toward the playoffs with a sweep to wrap up the first half of district play, won all three sets, but the final two went down to the wire.
Mildred took the first set 25-8, but Blooming Grove came storming back and led late in the second and third sets before Mildred came back to win both with 25-23 scores.
Mildred was led by Hannah Middleton, who had nine kills and two blocks, and Amy Adamson, who had six kills and four blocks,
Kenli Dalton had another big performance, handing out 18 assists while scrambling for seven digs on defense and nailing three aces from the service line.
Bailey Burks led the defense for Mildred again with 13 digs, and Kylie McCaleb and Kacey White had big moments. McCaleb finished with six digs and four aces and White came through with seven digs and three aces.
Blooming Grove was led by Mason Williams, who slammed home eight kills and scored on two blocks while picking up two digs on defense, and Audrey Grant who was a force at the net, driving home seven kills and scoring on three blocks and nailing three aces from the service line.
Audrey Miles led Blooming Grove's defense with 15 digs, and she nailed two aces. Katie Wigington had three kills for the Lady Lions.
