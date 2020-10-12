Mildred's Lady Eagles, who are battling for a playoff spot, had a big night from the service line, where they combined for 11 aces in a sweep Friday over Rice.
The Lady Eagles won the match that was closer than the scores would suggest, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
"Mildred had a tough night offensively with 23 hitting errors," said Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert, but we made up for it with a strong serve and server-receive game."
Remarkably, the Lady Eagles missed just one serve all night and had a near perfect night in serve-receive.
Kacey White, Kylie McCaleb and Bailey Burks all had impressive serve-receive ratings and combined for 11 aces.
"Kacey, Kylie and Bailey kept the Bulldogs off balance with a combination of short serves and and deep serves with power," Siegert said.
White finished the match with a 2.75 serve-receive rating and five aces and five digs while McCaleb ripped off four aces and saved four digs to go along with a 2.75 serve-receive rating. Burks, who is a dynamo for Mildred every night, had a 2.22 serve-receive rating and two aces.
Amy Adamson led Mildred at the net with eight kills, and Kenli Dalton, who is having a tremendous season, handed out 20 assists and went diving for 10 digs for an impressive double-double.
