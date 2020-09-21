Mildred is still in great shape in the district race after losing to defending champ and unbeaten Scurry-Rosser Friday. The Lady Eagles played well in the loss and had a chance to win the second set before losing 27-25.
Any Adamson had eight kills and two blocks to lead Mildred at the net and Kenli Dalton had another big night with 21 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Kacey White had 13 digs and Bailey Burkes came up big again with a dozen digs and two aces.
