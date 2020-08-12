Mildred's Lady Eagles opened their season by playing Class 4A Athens Tuesday night, entering 2020 with high expectations after back-to-back playoff appearances.
Those expectations didn't change after a tough loss to the bigger school in the first competitive game of any kind for Mildred since all high school sports in Texas were canceled by the UIL in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volleyball season began in the state and in the Golden Circle Tuesday, complete with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and a list of safety protocols.
"It was not the outcome we would have liked, but it feels great to have regained a sense of normalcy," said Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert, who has the volleyball program around since he took over three years ago.
"Several young players stepped up and performed well tonight," he said. "As the year goes on they'll need to improve and execute successfully."
The Lady Eagles won the opening set 25-23, but Athens came back to win the match in four sets.
Amy Adamson and Tre'Anah Coppock led Mildred at the net as Adamson nailed four kills and had four blocks and Coppock had five kills and three blocks.
Bailey Burks led the defense with 14 digs and Kenli Dalton had a big night, handing out 14 assists. Mason Ivie had three aces and Kylie McCaleb had six digs.
Siegert was proud of the way his kids have handled the unique conditions and adversity that has come with the new season, and he's looking forward to another big year and run to the playoffs.
"These girls have done a great job of getting back into a rhythm." he said.
