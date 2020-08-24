It has been a tough start for Mildred's volleyball team, which has been hit with injuries and some bad luck. But the Lady Eagles made a statement with back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday.
Mildred not only picked up the wins, but the Lady Eagles swept Wortham on Friday and Elkhart on Saturday, winning all six sets.
Kenli Dalton had 24 assists and three aces in the sweep over Wortham (25-16, 25-21, 25-16) and came back the next night with 20 assists and five aces in the sweep over Elkhart (28-26, 25-20, 26-24).
Amy Adamson had 11 kills Friday and seven kills and three bocks against Elkhart on Saturday, Hannah Middleton had four kills and two blocks against Wortham and six kills and five blocks against Elkhart.
Bailey Burks was all over the court in both matches . The Mildred dynamo had 12 digs and four aces against Wortham and 11 digs against Elkhart.
Kylie McCaleb had six digs against Wortham and Brea Holmes had eight arkills against Elkhart.
"The girls came together nd played their best game of the season so far," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said after Saturday's win over Elkhart. "We competed at the net and from the service line. Bailey Burks, Kylie McCaleb and Arianna Neason are doing a wonderful job anchoring our defense."
