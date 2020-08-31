Mildred's Lady Eagles had their second big weekend in a row with two more victories Friday and Saturday. They're 4-0 in Friday-Saturday scenarios this season.
The Lady Eagles beat Trinidad in four sets (25-14, 25-6, 23-25, 25-6) on Friday and swept Cross Roads (25-15, 25-15, 25-14) on Saturday.
Kenli Dalton had 31 assists and three aces against Trinidad and Hannah Middleton nailed 15 kills and scored on four blocks Friday.
Kacey White had eight kills and two aces and Arianna Neason had four aces and four digs Friday. Bailey Burks led the defense with nine digs against Trinidad.
"Hannah Middleton stepped up big for us, using her height and technique to hit over the Trinidad block, "Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "With the exception of the third set, we played the most error-free ball we've played all season.''
Middleton had eight kills and three blocks and Brea Holmes had six kills in the sweep over Cross Roads. Burks, Neason and Kylie McCaleb combined for 17 digs and seven aces Saturday.
