Mildred's Lady Eagles, who are the thick of the district playoff race, lost a see-saw battle against Malakoff Friday, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 21-25.
"The girls fought hard and played one of the toughest matches they've played all season," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "As a team they finished with 51 kills. Malakoff played an outstanding match and earned the win."
Hannah Middleton led Mildred at the net with 16 kills and seven blocks, and Amy Adamson was right there with Middleton, finishing with 15 kills and two blocks.
Kenli Dalton had another big night, handing out 40 assists and diving for seven digs. Baily Burks led the defense with 16 dis and nailed two aces, and Tre'Anah Coppock was a force at the net, slamming home 10 kills.
