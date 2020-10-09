The Mildred Lady Eagles are in a tight and crowded district as they battle with Palmer and Malakoff for the No. 3 spot behind Scurry-Rosser and Eustace.
Eustace edged Mildred Tuesday night in a close four-set match, 17-25 25-14, 19-25 and 21-25.
Amy Adamson had 11 kills and Hannah Middleton nailed eight kills to lead Mildred at the net.
Kenli Dalton, who is having a tremendous season, handed out 25 assists and picked up 14 digs to go along with a pair of aces from the service line.
Baily Burks led the defense with 16 digs and Kacey White saved 15 digs and nailed a pair of aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.