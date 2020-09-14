Mildred's Lady Eagles hit a bump in the road on the road Friday night, dropping a close match to Eustace, which handed the Mildred girls their first district loss.
The Lady Eagles are now 2-1 in district play after losing in four on Friday, 25-23, 17-25, 24-26, 15-25.
Mildred just returned to full strength when three starters came back from early injuries, and played well in the loss.
"The girls made some great plays through the course of the night," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "We had a difficult time taking advantage of the mistakes Eustace made."
Kenli Dalton had a big night, handing out 30 assists and Hannah Middleton and Amy Adamson dominated the front line, combining for 24 kills and a whopping 10 blocks.
Middleton, who has led the Lady Eagles all season, slammed home 13 kills and added four blocks, and Adamson, who recently returned from an injury, scored on six blocked shots and nailed 11 kills.
Bailey Burks, Mildred's resident dynamo, led the defense with 18 digs and nailed three aces from the service line, and Kylie McCaleb had a remarkable night on defense, diving for a dozen digs.
