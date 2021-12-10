The three Golden Circle teams that compete in District 18-3A -- Blooming Grove, Mildred and Rice -- earned post-season honors on the All-District Volleyball team.
Blooming Grove freshman Brooke McGraw was named the Co-Newcomer of the Year and BG's Lady Lions had two players, junior Audrey Grant and senior Kamryn Bown, make the Second-Team. Blooming Grove's Mason Williams, a junior, was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Blooming Grove's Millie Giron, Ellie Frankum Mackenzie Black and Kamryn Brown all earned Academic First-Team honors.
Mildred junior Amy Adamson and Mildred senior Kenli Dalton both earned First-Team honors, and Mildred's Mason Ivey, a senior, was named to the Second-Team. Mildred's Chole Jock, Payton Dickerson, Laney Fleming and Kasey White were all named to the Honorable Mention list.
Rice sophomore Saniya Burks was a First-Team player and Rice sophomore Aaliya Nezar made the Second-Team. Rice;s Keerstyn Davis, Cadence Van Cleve, Jacelyn Roldan and Summer Nulisch were all on the Honorable Mention list.
Rice's Alyssa Claxton, Kelly Montgomery, Jacie Blake and KK Davis all earned Academic First-Team honors.
