Mildred's Lady Eagles kept rolling Tuesday night with a big district victory over a much-improved Rice team that is having a big year.
"Rice has made a lot of improvement this season," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said. "They made us work for our points.''
Mildred won the mat h 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in a battle that was much closer than the score.
Kenli Dalton set the tone for Mildred by handing out 27 assists, and she also had a big night on defense with nine digs.
Hannah Middleton, who has been a force all season, led Mildred at the net with nine kills, and also came through on the service line with six aces.
Mason Ivie came through with a big effort, slamming home eight kills. Kacey White had seven aces to go along with 11 digs and Amy Adamson slammed home five kills and scored on three blocks. Brea Holmes had four kills and Kylie McCaleb came up with eight digs.
Bailey Burks had another sterling night, flying around the court to lead the defense with 16 kills and she also nailed two aces.
It took a tremendous all-around effort for the Mildred girls to edge Rice in a key district match that saw Mildred improve to 3-1 in the district race.
"Mason Ivie played her best match of the season," said Siegert, who praised his entire team for coming through Tuesday. "Kacey White and Hannah Middleton served tremendously."
