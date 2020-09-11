Mildred's Lady Eagles are off to a 2-0 start in district play after winning a big match against Malakoff Tuesday night on the road.
A year ago the Lady Eagles started district play at 0-3 and then rallied down the stretch to make the playoffs, but the 2020 team, which saw three players come back after sitting out the beginning of the season with injuries, is off to a fast start in the District 18-3A race.
"it was a huge road win against a potential playoff team" Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said.
Mildred's Lady Eagles took the match in four sets, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 as they continued a brutal stretch of playing six of seven games on the road.
Hannah Middleton led Mildred at the net with 12 kills and two blocks and Bre Holmes, who has emerged as a force this season, followed with eight kills.
Amy Adamson, who just rejoined the team after sitting out with an injury, had seven kills and three blocks, and Tre Coppock, who also rejoined the team after sitting out with an injury, nailed six kills.
Kacey White led Mildred at the service line with five aces and Bailey Burks had another big night with 16 digs on defense and four aces.
