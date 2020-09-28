Mildred's Lady Eagles are looking forward to playing at home, and playing at home, and playing at home.
That's what will happen now that Mildred has completed the first half of its district schedule -- a schedule that forced the Lady Eagles to play six of seven matches on the road.
That scenario will flip upside down over the final seven games when Mildred will be at home six times. Hopefully, the Mildred girls can get on a roll and roar into the playoffs.
They took a big step Friday, knocking off a tough team from Kemp in four sets to finish the first half of district play at 4-3, in the playoff hunt despite playing most of their matches away from Navarro County.
"We need to take that home confidence we have and translate that into a strong second half of the district," Mildred coach Lawayne Siegert said.
He was proud of the way his kids played Friday. Mildred dropped the first set 19-25, and then regrouped and swept the next three sets, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21.
"Kemp is a challenging team to adjust to," he said. "The girls did a good job of adjusting and finishing the final three sets. Bailey Burks did an awesome job of stepping up as a captain and leader.''
Burks' hustle and drive set the tone, and Siegert's kids took over as players stepped up all over the court.
Kenli Dalton, who is having a tremendous season, led the way with another big night at setter, handing out 30 assists to go along with four aces from the service line.
Hannah Middleton led Mildred at the net, slamming home 16 kills, and Amy Adamson was a force, nailing seven kills and scoring on two blocks.
Kylie McCaleb led the defense with 11 digs. Kacey White led Mildred at the service line with an impressive eight aces and Arianna Neason ripped off a half a dozen aces.
