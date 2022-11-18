Elaysia Morgan.

Kerens' Elaysia Morgan, seen here in an earlier game in her career, earned her fourth consecutive All-District Superlative award this season as the District 21-2A MVP Hitter. 

The Kerens Lady Cats, who reached the playoffs again this season, made a lot of noise on the District 21-2A All-District Volleyball team.

Senior Elaysia Morgan led the way, and why not, she has been one of the top players in this part of Texas and a leader in the district for four seasons. Morgan picked up her fourth superlative award in her career this season when she was named the 21-2A MVP Hitter.

Morgan was not alone.

Blair Blue was named the 21-2A MVP Setter and Olivia Holt earned the 21-2A Utility Player of the Year Award.

Rylee Spivey and Tiani Hall were named to the All-District First-team. Madison Brumit and Raygan Brooks earned Second-team honors and Ella Engel, Kylin May and Gracelynn Foreman were named to the Honorable Mention list.

Morgan, Blue, Spivey, Brumit and Engel all made the 21-2A All-Academic Team as the Kerens young ladies excelled on and ff the court.y

