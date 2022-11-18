The Kerens Lady Cats, who reached the playoffs again this season, made a lot of noise on the District 21-2A All-District Volleyball team.
Senior Elaysia Morgan led the way, and why not, she has been one of the top players in this part of Texas and a leader in the district for four seasons. Morgan picked up her fourth superlative award in her career this season when she was named the 21-2A MVP Hitter.
Morgan was not alone.
Blair Blue was named the 21-2A MVP Setter and Olivia Holt earned the 21-2A Utility Player of the Year Award.
Rylee Spivey and Tiani Hall were named to the All-District First-team. Madison Brumit and Raygan Brooks earned Second-team honors and Ella Engel, Kylin May and Gracelynn Foreman were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Morgan, Blue, Spivey, Brumit and Engel all made the 21-2A All-Academic Team as the Kerens young ladies excelled on and ff the court.y
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.