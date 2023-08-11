New start, new coach, new horizons.
That doesn't sum up Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team, but it helps open the door for a fresh beginning for a program that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2018.
Just talk to Jade Strother, who takes over the program this year with enough energy and optimism to knock down any door in her way -- and her players are ready to start over, too -- not just starting a new season, but a new chapter for Lady Tiger volleyball.
Strother has that kind of infectious personality, the kind that can lift a team over the next hurdle.
"I think we're going to be better," Strother says, her eyes lighting up with every word. "I think we can go to the playoffs.
"We're better this year. We've got a lot of talent," she said. "We're changing some things, moving players. We can do a lot of things. We've got more options."
Strother is moving Alexus Bwicheilug, who has been the Lady Tigers' MVP since she walked on the court as a freshman. She has been Corsicana's top player for three years and done a little of everything in her career as a versatile and multi-talented player.
No one who follows Lady Tiger volleyball was surprised. Alexus is the third Bwicheilug in the family to be a force in volleyball at Corsicana. She not only repeated as a first-team All-District 14-5A player, but she won a superlative last season as the 14-5A Utility Player of the Year and was the All-Golden Circle Player of the Year.
This year Bwicheilug has more talent around her, and more height at the net, and Strother wants to take advantage of both by moving Bwicheilug to the middle of the court at setter, where she will be in the middle of all the action.
"We're taller this year," Strother said. "And we can do more things."
She knows. Strother spent the last two seasons as Corsicana's assistant softball coach and last season as the assistant volleyball coach. Even though Strother grew up in Humble, Texas, just outside Houston, she has the look of a Corsicana native.
She played for Navarro College's volleyball powerhouse team and played for Navarro's softball team, and legendary coach Jessica Karenke-Burke, who should write a book about winning and coaching young ladies.
Strother left Navarro for Angelo State, only to come back to coach at Corsicana, where she hopes to turn the program around.
Corsicana softball Coach Courtney Anderson, who turned that program around last spring, has no doubt Strother will succeed.
"She's young, she's motivated and she knows volleyball," Anderson said. "She's going to do it. She'll win a state title before I do. She's good with kids. She's got everything it takes to be successful."
Strother's team opened with a couple of tough losses, including a 3-2 loss to Maypearl in which the Lady Tigers scored more points over the five-set match. She got her first win Friday in the Fairfield Tournament, where her Lady Tigers won two-of-three matches.
She has her goals and the talent and energy to get the job done -- and enough strong players to pull it off.
Carmen Brown and Elaine Meyers are back after making the 14-5A All-District Second Team last year along with Jada Thomas, who was on the 14-5A Honorable Mention list.
Strother is excited about all three of those girls and points to the potential of Erika Roughton, who has a high ceiling and the drive and talent to reach it. Power-hitting Olivia Heisserman, Ainsley Mullican and A'Yeana Wilsonare all back and expect to have big seasons.
Strother is on her way -- and the big door better not get in her way.
