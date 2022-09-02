They're on their way.
You can see it is so many subtle ways, and feel it on and off the court. At times you can literally see it in the way the players look at each other -- honest.
That's because Corsicana's new volleyball coach Amber Hooks believes in eye-contact and communication, just like she believes in winning.
And she believes in her team.
Hooks raced in here, barely catching her breath as a whirlwind hire this summer, making the leap from playing college volleyball to coaching her first high school team, bursting on the scene with a passion for the game and her kids, a brand new coach with an unrelenting, boundless energy and a keen knowledge of the game.
That's Hooks, who faces the task of turning the program around.
It will take time. The program has struggled in recent years and only two starters are back from last year's team. To make the task even more difficult, consider this: Hooks met her players on Aug. 1 -- the first day of official summer workouts.
None of that fazes the energetic Hooks, who was on the Tarleton State University court just months ago. She's all about Corsicana sports now after arriving this summer along with her husband, Wesley, who was hired as an assistant football coach to join coach Aric Sardinea's brand new staff (everyone is new except Wayne Braziel, who has survived five head coaching changes).
That new football staff surprised just about everyone last week when the Tigers opened their season with a 38-28 win on the road against 5-A DI Frisco Liberty.
Hooks would like to surprise the volleyball faithful this season. She knows the odds are against her, but she believes in what she's doing and believes in her kids.
Hooks said earlier this week that she believes her Lady Tigers can reach the playoffs -- something that hasn't happened since 2018.
"If they work hard, I think they can do it," Hooks said. "They are getting better. They're learning how to compete and learning not to be content."
The Lady Tigers open district play Sept. 9 in Ennis with a match against the rival Lady Lions that could be a barometer of just how far they've come this summer. They have won some matches lately, including a come-from-behind five-set thriller against 3A power Maypearl on Tuesday.
It was the first home victory for Hooks' girls, but more importantly, it was a come from behind victory as Hooks' kids fought back after losing the first two sets.
The Lady Tigers were down 2-0 in sets and trailing 11-7 in the third set when Alexis Bwicheilug, one of two returning starters, ripped off nine service points in a row to take over the set (16-11) and the Lady Tigers went on to win 25-12. They won the final two sets 25-23 in a do-or-die thriller and 15-12.
"If that doesn't show fight, I don't know what does," said Hooks, who has seen a consistent change in her players in one month. "They are getting better. They're learning how to compete and learning not to be content."
Part of that progress is Hooks' insistence that in August her team went back to fundamentals, learning all over again the basics.
"Getting back to the basics is really important. We worked on fundamentals every day," Hooks said. "We've got to do that and we've got to push togetherness and focus on being disciplined."
Hooks preaches discipline and doing the little things, taking a step forward every day.
"I think they're focusing on getting better every day," she said. "A lot of it is communication, communicating and making eye contact -- things we struggled at in the beginning. They want to do it. They've bought in. They know now about how important communication is -- looking each other in the eye."
Hooks knows you build a foundation one brick at a time and that's what she is seeing after the first month together with her kids -- they are getting it. They're feeling it.
They're young and counting on Bwicheilug, the third sister in the family to star on the Corsicana volleyball court. Bwicheilug made the All-District first-team last season and Kaylee Tidwell, a versatile and talented player, was named to the All-District second-team. Both earned All-Golden Circle honors, and both have accepted their roles as leaders on the 2022 team.
A long list of players have improved already. Just look at the Maypearl comeback. Bwicheilug led the way with eight kills, 10 digs, two aces and an assist and Tidwell had a big night with six kills, five blocks, four digs and two aces.
Several players came through: Elaine Meyers had six kills, 14 assists, two digs and two aces and Carmen Brown led the defense with 11 digs. Ainsley Mullican handed out 14 assists and added four digs, and Whitney Otto had four kills, five digs and an ace. Keylee Carlson had three kills, a block and an ace, Ava Capet had five digs, two kills and an ace and Jamaya Willis had three digs.
"I really enjoy coaching this team and I love being around these kids," Hooks said. "They're getting better and playing with focus. In high school volleyball it's team-team-team, and they are getting it."
